Su Yung Defends Rich Swann After Recent Backlash

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Su Yung came to the aid of her husband Rich Swann due to the harassment he’s received online following his release from WWE. The release came following a domestic disturbance in which he reportedly forced Yung into the back of a vehicle in front of witnesses. The charges were later dropped but the backlash has continued. It was made worse when Swann was recently booked for a show called “All Violence is Legal” on July 27, which was later renamed “Sound the Alarm.” Yung wrote:

