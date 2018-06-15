Su Yung Defends Rich Swann After Recent Backlash

In a post on Twitter, Su Yung came to the aid of her husband Rich Swann due to the harassment he’s received online following his release from WWE. The release came following a domestic disturbance in which he reportedly forced Yung into the back of a vehicle in front of witnesses. The charges were later dropped but the backlash has continued. It was made worse when Swann was recently booked for a show called “All Violence is Legal” on July 27, which was later renamed “Sound the Alarm.” Yung wrote:

@GottaGetSwann is amazing & talented. Any & all crowds should be lucky to see him live. We happy. He doesn't beat me. Stop harrasing him. RT — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) June 13, 2018