Su Yung Revealed As Pregnant On Impact Wrestling

December 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Su Yung Impact Wrestling

Su Yung is about to be an undead mother, as seen on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Yung get tired of the Undead Bridesmaids failing to claim any new souls for her, and she took them out with some hinky special effects and the revealed that her baby’s “time is near.”

You can see the full segment below:

