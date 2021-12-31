wrestling / News
Su Yung Revealed As Pregnant On Impact Wrestling
December 30, 2021 | Posted by
Su Yung is about to be an undead mother, as seen on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Yung get tired of the Undead Bridesmaids failing to claim any new souls for her, and she took them out with some hinky special effects and the revealed that her baby’s “time is near.”
You can see the full segment below:
Its the Undead…mother to be!?!?@realsuyung @Kimber_Lee90 @brandilauren_ #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3C9NPaDEjl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 31, 2021
