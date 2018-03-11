 

Su Yung Shares Support for Husband Rich Swann on Twitter

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rich Swann’s Rich Swann - Su Yung

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Rich Swann cancelled all of his upcoming independent booking appearances, along with the ones he was advertised for due to the negative backlash after a domestic alteration with his wife, Su Yung. He previously expressed his plan to retire from wrestling after finishing his appearances.

Swann was previously arrested last December over an alleged domestic altercation with his wife Su Yung. As a result, he was later released by the WWE. Charges against Swann were later dropped by the prosecutor’s office due to “insufficient evidence.”

Su Yung later tweeted out support of her husband, Rich Swann, earlier today in a series of posts on her Twitter account. She wrote, “I support & love my husband @GottaGetSwann to the fullest & he is my heart. Respect our privacy & show him all the love 4 love will heal all.” You can check out her recent tweets below.

