Su Yung Shares Support for Husband Rich Swann on Twitter

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Rich Swann cancelled all of his upcoming independent booking appearances, along with the ones he was advertised for due to the negative backlash after a domestic alteration with his wife, Su Yung. He previously expressed his plan to retire from wrestling after finishing his appearances.

Swann was previously arrested last December over an alleged domestic altercation with his wife Su Yung. As a result, he was later released by the WWE. Charges against Swann were later dropped by the prosecutor’s office due to “insufficient evidence.”

Su Yung later tweeted out support of her husband, Rich Swann, earlier today in a series of posts on her Twitter account. She wrote, “I support & love my husband @GottaGetSwann to the fullest & he is my heart. Respect our privacy & show him all the love 4 love will heal all.” You can check out her recent tweets below.

I support & love my husband @GottaGetSwann to the fullest & he is my heart

Respect our privacy & show him all the love 4 love will heal all — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) March 11, 2018

I can admit I have demons and I am working on myself. Thank you for the support and love along the way. It has made me better like he did. — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) March 11, 2018

You want answers. I finally spoke. Accept and move foward. Otherwise you might as well take away my rights as a human. ❤✌ #isupportSwann — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) March 11, 2018