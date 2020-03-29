wrestling / News
Subject of Netflix’s Tiger King Has Ties To Pro Wrestling
Fightful reports that Joe Exotic, the subject of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King, actually has ties to professional wrestling. The series documents his various activities which include running his own personal zoo and setting up murder-for-hire plots. He is currently serving 22 years in federal prison.
Exotic promoted NWA Texoma Wrestling, and some of the shows happened at his zoo. They had little success online but had a decent amount of fans in attendance at live events. Joe provided commentary and often ‘broke kayfabe’ during matches. Wrestlers who were talked to about the promotion said there aren’t any wild Joe Exotic stories they could tell, but they did get paid on time. NWA Texoma eventually became Texoma Pro Wrestling and still runs to this day.
Exotic’s Youtube channel has almost thirty wrestling videos, which includes Erik of the Viking Raiders, Tim Storm, Charlie Haas and others. Erik noted his involvement on Twitter.
In 2016 I wrestled on a show held at the GW Zoo. #TigerKing #JoeExotic
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) March 25, 2020
