Submission Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has added another match to tonight’s Raw, with Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler locking up in a Submission Match. USA Network confirmed the match after Natalya posted a video taunting Baszler, which was captioned:

“Nothing lights my fire like a submission match, @QoSBaszler. Tonight it’s me & you. We can relive some memories of when we first trained together, years ago, and you actually showed me some respect. See you soon [queen emoji] of [spade suit emoji] #Raw @wwe”