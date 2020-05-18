wrestling / News
Submission Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has added another match to tonight’s Raw, with Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler locking up in a Submission Match. USA Network confirmed the match after Natalya posted a video taunting Baszler, which was captioned:
“Nothing lights my fire like a submission match, @QoSBaszler. Tonight it’s me & you. We can relive some memories of when we first trained together, years ago, and you actually showed me some respect. See you soon [queen emoji] of [spade suit emoji] #Raw @wwe”
Nothing lights my fire like a submission match, @QoSBaszler. Tonight it’s me & you. We can relive some memories of when we first trained together, years ago, and you actually showed me some respect. See you soon 👑 of ♠️ #Raw @wwe pic.twitter.com/ibZp8nIrAb
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 18, 2020
It… is… ON. #MustBeMonday #WWERaw https://t.co/JppDcPdT6A
— USA Network (@USA_Network) May 18, 2020
“Now I am the master.” #SubmissionMagician https://t.co/EDf12Ovy9A pic.twitter.com/jiPWBRpp5l
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 18, 2020
