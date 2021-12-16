Submission Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a submission match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following matches are set for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:

* Submission Match: Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, & Bobby Fish vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta)

* Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, Rey Feniz, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Team 2.0, & The Acclaimed

In addition, Dan Lambert will make his return to AEW on the episode.