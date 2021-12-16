wrestling / News
Submission Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a submission match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following matches are set for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* Submission Match: Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford
* Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, & Bobby Fish vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta)
* Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, Rey Feniz, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Team 2.0, & The Acclaimed
In addition, Dan Lambert will make his return to AEW on the episode.
.@TayConti_ is sick and tired of @thePenelopeFord and her brass knuckles and challenges the Super Bad Girl to a submission match on #AEWRampage. Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/sTaLXwK8z1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021
