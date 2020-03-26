Suge D Reveals Health Precautions for AEW TV Tapings, Praises Tony Khan as a ‘Great Person’

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Suge D, who appeared on this week’s AEW Dark and wrestled Kip Sabian. During the interview, he spoke on health precautions AEW is taking due to the coronavirus. Below are some highlights.

Suge D on if he was hesitant at all in working the AEW Dark match under the circumstances: “Absolutely. This is something you have to take in mind and there’s risk being taken by anyone doing it in an empty arena right now. You’re risking it with the government. You’re risking it with insurance because there are insurances that say if somebody gets hurt in your building – while there was not supposed to be a gathering in your building – insurance has the right to not cover you.”

Suge D on why he moved forward with the appearance: “In the case of AEW, you get national exposure and, I’m not gonna lie, the money was right. Also, the opportunity to show people that your dream is not dead. It’s a four-hour drive from where I’m at…but if AEW comes calling and we’re in the middle of doomsday, and they say they’ve got a spot for you, you go. You do everything you can with that spot and that’s what I feel like I did.”

Suge D on the health precautions AEW took for the TV tapings: “There was a doctor on sight and tests done to make sure you were good to go and weren’t carrying a fever. There was an area separated off from the locker room before you even got into it. It took a good little bit as they had to do people one at a time before you went in. But I felt at ease as with the virus you may not see signs right away so it’s good they’re taking the precaution and taking care. Everybody was social distancing where applicable. We were in a good outside environment and catering was making sure everything was bagged up so you could take things individually. The locker room area had disinfectant and wipes and of course we’re in a football arena so you have access to showers and all of that good stuff.”

His thoughts on Tony Khan: “For a guy worth that kind of money – you’ve got guys who will never see the amount of money that he has and they act above you like you’re nothing. He’s personable and says hi to everybody. He makes time for actual conversation and he took the time after the match to let me know what he thought. Little stuff like that goes a long way. You would never know that he’s worth what he’s worth but he’s a great person.”