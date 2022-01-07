Suge D and Faye Jackson To Host TERMINUS Debut Show ‘Tip-Off’

TERMINUS has announced that Suge D and Faye Jackson will host the special ‘Tip-Off’ pre-show before its debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, GA and will air on FITE. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. Baron Black

* Original ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai

* Alex Coughlin vs. Moose

* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

* JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest