Suge D and Faye Jackson To Host TERMINUS Debut Show ‘Tip-Off’

January 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced that Suge D and Faye Jackson will host the special ‘Tip-Off’ pre-show before its debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, GA and will air on FITE. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. Baron Black
* Original ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai
* Alex Coughlin vs. Moose
* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi
* JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest

