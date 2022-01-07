wrestling / News
Suge D and Faye Jackson To Host TERMINUS Debut Show ‘Tip-Off’
TERMINUS has announced that Suge D and Faye Jackson will host the special ‘Tip-Off’ pre-show before its debut event on January 16. The event happens at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, GA and will air on FITE. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) vs. Baron Black
* Original ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai
* Alex Coughlin vs. Moose
* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi
* JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest
ALL • ROADS • LEAD • HERE
Who better to kick off the TIP-OFF than Suge D and Faye Jackson! Join them live on @Facebook before the stream! Terminus will stream live on @FiteTV January 16th!
Pre-sale available here: https://t.co/2sxdZS9X3Yhttps://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/LkiFKmpIGw
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 7, 2022
