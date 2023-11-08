Sukeban Announces Main Event For Second-Ever Event Next Month

Sukeban has announced several matches for its second-ever event, which happens in Miami next month, including the main event. The matches include:

For Immediate Release

November 8, 2023

Sukeban Miami Event Set for December 6

Japanese female wrestling league’s Miami event will take place in conjunction with Art Basel, with tickets on sale tomorrow at 10am ET

Five match card features the first Sukeban World Championship match and the return of Sareee

Miami, FL (November 8, 2023) – Sukeban, a Japanese female wrestling league, today announced that Sukeban Miami will take place on December 6, in conjunction with Art Basel, at Lot 11 Skatepark in Downtown Miami beginning at 10pm ET.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, November 9, at 10am ET exclusively via DICE, conveniently linked from sukeban.com.The full card for the event includes:

Sukeban World Championship Match: Ichigo Sayaka vs. Commander Nakajima

Ichigo Sayaka’s victory over Countess Saori guaranteed her a shot at becoming the first Sukeban World Champion, and it was Commander Nakajima who grabbed the opportunity to stand across the ring from her. The leaders of the Harajuku Stars and the Dangerous Liaisons battle to claim the championship belt created by industrial designer Marc Newson.

Special Attraction Four Way Match: Sareee vs. Countess Saori vs. Atomic Banshee vs. Babyface

Sareee returns to the United States, debuting for Sukeban in a grudge match pitting competitors from each of the company’s four stables – Cherry Bomb Girls, Dangerous Liaisons, Vandals, and the Harajuku Stars.

Tag Team Grudge Match: Maya Mamushi, Saki Bimi vs. Queen Takase, KONAMI

KONAMI sent shockwaves through joshi pro-wrestling at the Sukeban World Premiere by joining forces with the Dangerous Liaisons’ Queen Takase and attacking Saki Bimi. Now, Saki Bimi will get a shot at revenge when she tags with Harajuku Stars teammate Maya Mamushi against KONAMI and the Queen of Hearts.

Special Challenge Match: Crush Yuu vs. Lady Antoinette

A special singles match features the equally likeable and feared Crush Yuu of the Cherry Bomb Girls against the unpredictable and dastardly Lady Antoinette of the Dangerous Liaisons. Can Crush Yuu prevail, or will it be off with her head?

Trios Grudge Match: Midnight Player, Bingo, Otaku-chan vs. Supersonic, Riko Blondie, Stray Cat

When Stray Cat rebuffed Midnight Player’s invitation for a spot with the Vandals, she didn’t realize it would draw her into the rivalry between the Vandals and the Cherry Bomb Girls. Now, Stray Cat will join forces with Cherry Bomb Girls’ Supersonic and Riko Blondie to face off with the team of Midnight Player, Bingo, and Otaku-chan. Has the stray found a home?

Sukeban Miami follows the Sukeban World Premiere in New York City in September, which sold out in just two hours and introduced an authentic joshi pro-wrestling experience for the first time ever outside of Japan.

For more information, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world.