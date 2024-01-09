Sukeban Reportedly Drawing Interest From Investors, Looking To Sign More Names

Sukeban is drawing some interest from investors and is seeking to sign new talent to its roster, according to a new report. The women’s wrestling promotion held its second show last month in Miami, and PWInsider reports that according to sources in Japan, there have been investors in the country who have approached the company due to the attention it has received from mainstream outlets along with the social media engagement it has garnered.

According to the site, the company’s attention from the New York Times, Vogue and the like has been attractive to investors. In addition, Sukeban’s unique approach to its production such as costumes, makeup, the Championship Title design and more has drawn attention as hey have been designed and created by big names in the art and fashion world. The company is seen as having found ways to “reinvent” the live event experience and provide a bridge between joshi and Japanese culture with mainstream attention in the US.

As of now, there is no word on what kind of capital the promotion is trying to raise. Sources in Japan have noted that Sukeban is hoping to sign additional talent and is keeping an eye on which talents may become available in the weeks to come.

The company is set to host their third event in Los Angeles, and there has been discussion of a return to New York City.