Sukeban Los Angeles Livestreaming on TikTok

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sukeban Image Source: Sukeban

Sukeban’s first show in Los Angeles is currently ongoing, and the livestream is online. The promotion is streaming the event on TikTok.

You can check out the stream here for the show. The lineup is as follows:

* Sukeban World Championship Match: Commander Nakajima vs. Crush Yuu
* Rina Yamashita vs. Lady Antoinette vs. Atomic Banshee
* Saki Bimi & Babyface vs. Konami & Queen of Hearts
* Sareee Bomb vs. Maya Mamushi
* Supersonic & Stray Cat vs. Midnight Player & Otaku-chan

