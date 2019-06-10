Sumie Sakai Returning to Action at ROH Best in the World TV Taping

– Just two months after suffering a broken orbital bone, Sumie Sakai is set to return to the ring at the ROH Best in the World TV taping later this month. ROH announced on Monday that Sakai will return to the ring against Karissa Rivera at the taping, which takes place on June 29th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The announcement notes:

Former Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai will compete in her first match since suffering a broken orbital bone at G1 Supercard in April when she takes on Karissa Rivera at the Best in the World international television taping at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on June 29.

The injury occurred during the six-woman tag match at Madison Square Garden that pitted Sakai, Hana Kimura and Stella Grey against Jenny Rose and Odeo Tai (Kagetsu and Suzuki) when Kagetsu’s knee landed on Sakai’s face on the 450 Splash that won the match for her team.

After spending more than two months on the shelf, the ultra-competitive Sakai is champing at the bit to get back in the ring. In Rivera, Sakai will be facing a young, hungry competitor looking to make a name for herself by knocking off a highly accomplished veteran.

Rivera, who was discovered at an ROH tryout camp, made her WOH debut in a triple threat tag match at Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore in March. She trained with Damian Adams, who also trained WOH competitors Deonna Purrazzo and Karen Q.

Will Sakai shake off any ring rust and return to her winning ways? Or will Rivera score a huge upset? Join us live in Philadelphia to find out!