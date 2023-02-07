Summer Rae Says AJ Lee Wanted to Work With Her in WWE

Summer Rae and AJ Lee never ended up working a feud together in WWE, but Rae says Lee asked for it to happen several times. Rae did a Golden Ring Collectibles virtual signing recently and talked about how Lee pitched to work with her several times back in 2013 when they were both in the company.

“AJ did ask to work me multiple times and they didn’t give it to her,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “AJ was kind of working the same people over and over, and we had one match on “Superstars” or something. Because I was so tall, I could base her for a lot of her lucha and high flying stuff. She just really liked working with me, and she didn’t think I had a shot, like I wasn’t given a shot. She asked Vince and she asked a lot of people, and they just said ‘No.'”