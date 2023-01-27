Summer Rae Says That She Misses Performing & Telling Stories, Talks Working On Her Craft

Summer Rae has been largely away from the ring since she left WWE in 2017, but she says she misses being able to sell stories and performing. The former WWE star appeared on Busted Opeen Radio on Friday and talked about how she misses being able to be in storylines and playing off the crowd, noting that she’s done a lot of things since she left to improve upon her skills.

“I miss performing in general,” Rae said when asked if she misses wrestlinmg (per Fightful). “I miss telling stories. That’s such a Dusty Rhodes thing to say. Getting, especially the women, getting a girl over and getting people over is so important. A lot of wrestlers, we love the moves and the wrestling, that’s really important once someone is over or once there is a storyline. I look at my career and I think a lot of people probably say, ‘You didn’t have those amazing matches or those moments,’ but I was in storylines where I feel like there was nothing better than having the crowd in my hands and having them like putty and being able to control grown men and women in their 40s and 50s and make them mad or happy. That’s what I miss.”

She continued, “Through that, the byproduct would be having matches and taking bumps, and I miss that as well. I got in the ring last week to see what that was like. I miss the acting part. So many fans are so passionate and they can really hate you. If you have T n A, it’s hard for them to hate you. If you’re a girl and you really have heat, it’s amazing. I remember watching AJ and she was so good. She didn’t have matches for really two years with the boys, just being an amazing character and there was a lot I wanted to do in WWE that I didn’t get to do from that standpoint and there’s a lot of things I’ve done since WWE to better my craft. I miss it a lot, of course.”

Rae last competed in the ring at the 2022 Royal Rumble.