WWE News: Summer Rae Has Mixed Emotions Going Into WrestleMania Week, UpUpDownDown Teaming With Caffeine.tv

– The former Summer Rae has posted to Instagram to comment on her “mixed emotions” as she heads into WrestlMania week. Danielle Moinet posted to her account as she heads to Brooklyn for WrestleCon; you can see the post below:

– WWE.com has announced that UpUpDownDown is partnering with Caffeine.tv to produce exclusive content for the streaming service. The full announcement is below:

UpUpDownDown teams up with Caffeine to stream exclusive content

WWE’s favorite gaming channel is coming to the popular streaming site Caffeine and bringing exclusive content and interactive experiences to the WWE Universe! Xavier Woods and AJ Styles will kick off things on Caffeine tomorrow at 1 p.m. EST when Woods and Styles get The Phenomenal One ready for the upcoming WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge. The WWE Universe will be able to help prep Styles for his final battle in the Million Dollar Challenge later this week!

Catch all the action here and keep with both UpUpDownDown and Caffeine’s social channels for all the latest!