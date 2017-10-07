wrestling / News
WWE News: Summer Rae Post Causes Rumors Of Retirement, Mojo Rawley Dances At Fashion Show, 15th Anniversary Of TLC 4
– In a post on Instagram, Summer Rae said that she always wished she had a program with Sasha Banks. Some fans have taken this to mean that it was never going to happen because Summer may be done from wrestling. According to SportsKeeda, there have been rumors that Summer might leave WWE. Even though she was drafted to RAW in July of last year, she hasn’t competed on the show due to what was believed to be injury issues. Instead, she has been working more on her modeling. Of course neither Summer nor WWE have confirmed any kind of an exit from the company.
– TLC 4 on RAW happened fifteen years ago today. It featured Kane defending the tag team titles on his own (he was champion with The Hurricane at the time) against Rob Van Dam & Jeff Hardy, Chris Jericho & Christian and Bubba & Spike Dudley.
– Mojo Rawley was with Jinder Mahal and The New Day at the David Alan Fashion Show to benefit the American Cancer Society. At one point, Mojo went to the runway and danced for the audience.
Things got out of hand at the @davidalanstyle Fashion Show! You can't play Pony by Ginuwine around me or else this happens! We had so much fun and raised a ton of money for the @americancancersociety! Great times! Appreciate everyone that came out and a very special thank you to David Alan for all of his hard work! Best @Zubaz suits yet!!! Now back to work! #DavidAlan #Zubaz #PrettyInPink #Breakdancing