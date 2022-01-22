Summer Rae Responds to Complaints for WWE Calling Her a Legend on SmackDown (Video)

– As noted, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae made an appearance on last night’s edition of SmackDown. She appeared in the crowd before Natalya vs. Aliyah during the FOX Network broadcast. Rae responded on Twitter after criticism that she was referred to as a “WWE Legend” during the broadcast.

Summer Rae responded with a video following the show, writing “Dear Twitter” in the caption. She stated in the clip, “I’m seeing so many complaints that WWE called me a legend tonight. I don’t make the rules ya’ll. They said what they said.”

You can view that clip below. Rae is set to make her WWE in-ring return next weekend at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. She’ll be competing in the women’s Rumble match.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29. The event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.