WWE News: Summer Rae Teases Return on Twitter, Nikki Bella Does Naomi’s Entrance in WWE 2k18, Natalya Sends a Message to Charlotte
October 18, 2017 | Posted by
– Summer Rae, who has been out of action since August of 2016, posted the following on Twitter, teasing her WWE return…
Get your wig glue ladies….
This is your only warning ⚠️
You have only a day & a half to do so….
— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) October 18, 2017
– Natalya posted the following on Twitter, sending a message to Charlotte…
You’ll never stop me @MsCharlotteWWE……. I’m gonna be #SDlive Women’s Champion FOREVER. 😘 https://t.co/E0Oiw97ttW
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 18, 2017
– WWE posted the following video, featuring Nikki Bella doing Naomi’s entrance in the new WWE 2K18 video game.