Summerslam Rumored to Run Almost 7 Hours With Pre-Show

– According to a report by RingsideNews, WWE’s upcoming Summerslam event might be running longer than expected. Currently, the actual pay-per-view broadcast is slated to start at 7:00 pm EST and run for about four years. However, cable companies have reportedly been informed that the event could run until midnight.

The Kickoff pre-show for the event is set to start at 5:00 pm EST. That could make the total show, including the Kickoff, almost seven hours long.

WWE Summerslam 2018 is set for August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.