SummerSlam Angle Reportedly Planned For This Week’s Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jelly Roll is set to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live later this week, and a new report suggests that a SummerSlam angle will come into play. The hip-hop star, who will team with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, will be guest hosting Kimmel’s late night show on Wednesday.

Randy Orton is set to be a guest for the show and PWInsiderr reports that two sources confirmed an angle is set to take place on the show, with one saying “Of course” in response to the inquiry and the other saying, “What do you think dumbass?”

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 2nd and 3rd and will air live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.