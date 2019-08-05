wrestling / News
WWE News: Summerslam Kickoff Show Back To Two Hours, Bayley Given VIP Treatment At Impractical Jokers Live Show, Preview For Tonight’s Table For 3
– It was reported last week that the Summerslam Kickoff pre-show would only run for an hour, a change from recent years when it ran for two hours. However, it seems that has changed, as it is now scheduled to run for two hours starting at 5 PM ET. The main card will run from 7 PM to 11 PM ET, although it could run for later since the card is rumored to have fourteen matches.
– Bayley revealed that she and her family received the VIP treatment from TruTV’s Impractical Jokers at their live show in Mountain View, California last night.
Thank you to @SalVulcano, @jamessmurray, @Joe_Gatto, and @BQQuinn for being the absolute best my my family last night. Can’t thank you all enough @truTVjokers pic.twitter.com/gMI7DB5eM4
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 5, 2019
– Here’s a preview for tonight’s episode of Table for 3, which features Cesaro, Nigel McGuinness and Seth Rollins.
