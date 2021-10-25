SUP True Believers Results: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More

Southern Underground Pro Wrestling held its latest event on Saturday night in True Believers, which saw the Tag Team Titles defended and more. You can see the results below, as reported by Fightful:

* Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra) def. Members Only (Calvin Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)

* Manders def. Merc

* Adam Priest def. Bobby Flaco

* AC Mack def. Davey Bang

* Daniel Makabe def. Cole Radrick

* Isaiah Broner def. Jaden Newman

* Cabana Man Dan def. Brandon Williams

* Brett Ison def. Ashton Starr

* SUP Tag Team Championships Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. The Lost Boys (Chase Holliday & Hoodfoot)