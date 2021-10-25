wrestling / News
SUP True Believers Results: Tag Team Titles On The Line, More
Southern Underground Pro Wrestling held its latest event on Saturday night in True Believers, which saw the Tag Team Titles defended and more. You can see the results below, as reported by Fightful:
* Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra) def. Members Only (Calvin Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge)
* Manders def. Merc
* Adam Priest def. Bobby Flaco
* AC Mack def. Davey Bang
* Daniel Makabe def. Cole Radrick
* Isaiah Broner def. Jaden Newman
* Cabana Man Dan def. Brandon Williams
Brandon GD Williams!!!!! @hookandstretch @sup_graps #TrueBelievers 🪧🖤⛓🔒 pic.twitter.com/AnVIxMppfl
— CindyLouBoo👻 (@cindycoburn18) October 24, 2021
* Brett Ison def. Ashton Starr
Ashton *is* a damn star you know#TrueBelievers @KOBK4ever @AshtonIsAStarr pic.twitter.com/nNg3OzyqEF
— 🎬Pink Lady, Sweet Potato💗 (@ThatRoseTattoo) October 24, 2021
Man @AshtonIsAStarr and @KOBK4ever was amazing. Brett's words afterwards really hit for me too. Awesome moment. #TrueBelievers pic.twitter.com/RQ410tloIb
— All Balls, No Cock (@MaskofIo99) October 25, 2021
* SUP Tag Team Championships Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. The Lost Boys (Chase Holliday & Hoodfoot)
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan Boasting AEW’s Ratings Win Over WWE, Why Khan’s Approach Could Backfire With Fans
- Backstage Rumor on Talent Negations for Impact Wrestling, One Fell Through for Bound for Glory
- Backstage Reactions to Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Confrontation on Smackdown, Segment Edited For Replay
- Lex Luger On What His Relationship Was Like With Randy Savage, Having a Renewed Love For Wrestling