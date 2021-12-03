Super Crazy vs. Ultimo Dragon & More Set For Expo Lucha

Expo Lucha has announced a few matches for their June event, including Super Crazy vs. Ultimo Dragon and more. The following matches are set for the first night of the show, which runs June 11th and 12th in 2300 Arena in Philadelphia:

* Super Crazy vs. Ultimo Dragon

* Laredo Kid vs. Dragon Lee

* Psychosis & TBA vs. Damian 666 & Black Taurus

Also announced for the weekend are Octagon, Keyra, Tinieblas, Alusha. Bestia 666. MechaWolf 450, Psicosis, Super Astro Jr., Gringo Loco, Mr,. Iguana, Pirata Morgan, Arez, Lady Maravilla, Aeroboy, Solar, Keyra, and Solar Jr.

Night 1: Under the Influence (of Lucha Libre)

There are a select group of superstars who have had successful careers in the U.S. & Mexico & Japan.

