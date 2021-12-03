wrestling / News
Super Crazy vs. Ultimo Dragon & More Set For Expo Lucha
Expo Lucha has announced a few matches for their June event, including Super Crazy vs. Ultimo Dragon and more. The following matches are set for the first night of the show, which runs June 11th and 12th in 2300 Arena in Philadelphia:
* Super Crazy vs. Ultimo Dragon
* Laredo Kid vs. Dragon Lee
* Psychosis & TBA vs. Damian 666 & Black Taurus
Also announced for the weekend are Octagon, Keyra, Tinieblas, Alusha. Bestia 666. MechaWolf 450, Psicosis, Super Astro Jr., Gringo Loco, Mr,. Iguana, Pirata Morgan, Arez, Lady Maravilla, Aeroboy, Solar, Keyra, and Solar Jr.
Night 1: Under the Influence (of Lucha Libre)
There are a select group of superstars who have had successful careers in the U.S. & Mexico & Japan.
On June 11th at the @2300Arena 2 will go head to head – @IslasSupercrazy vs. Ultimo Dragon! https://t.co/IF8NtEAHkX Tix @ 1pm ET pic.twitter.com/HSVCwIZNGH
— Expo Lucha®️ (@ExpoLucha) December 3, 2021
Night 1: Under the Influence (of Lucha Libre) Main Event – @Laredokidpro1 vs. @dragonlee95. See them on @luchalibreaaa PPV on @FiteTV this weekend in a tag match against each other and then see them go mano-a-mano live at @2300Arena June 11th https://t.co/IF8NtEAHkX Tix @ 1pm ET pic.twitter.com/KEaDefUJCu
— Expo Lucha®️ (@ExpoLucha) December 3, 2021
Night 1: Under the Influence (of Lucha Libre) ECW Arena luchadores @PsicosisOficial & @damianfdt666 each select a luchador from today’s scene they think would have excelled in ECW. So it’s Damian & @Taurusoriginal vs Psychosis & ???. @2300Arena June 11th https://t.co/IF8NtEAHkX pic.twitter.com/iBanEe2hWH
— Expo Lucha®️ (@ExpoLucha) December 3, 2021
