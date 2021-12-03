wrestling / News
Super Fly Announces AAA Exit, Thanks Promotion & Management
Super Fly is a free agent for the first time in 15 years, announcing his departure from AAA. The wrestling star posted to his Facebook account on Friday to announce that he is departing the company while expressing his gratitude to the company and management for the opportunities he had.
The announcement reads (thanks to Fightful for the translation):
”The open secret is confirmed today!
I AM AN INDEPENDENT WRESTLER!
Honestly, it is difficult to make a decision of this magnitude I worked for more than 15 years in one of the best companies worldwide AAA that gave me the opportunity and saw me grow, wrestling-wise, but I think it’s time to close a cycle and start another. To be honest, I will always have my total gratitude to Antonio Peña, Joaquín Roldán, Maricela Peña, Dorian Roldán, and Jorge Flores for the attention and opportunities provided thank you very much, but I think it is time to renew or die.
Remained at the order of any promoter and/or wrestler I am to serve all of you!!!!!
THANK YOU!”
