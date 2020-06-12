wrestling / News
WWE News: Supercut Shows Every Superstar That Has Pinned John Cena, Stock Rebounds
June 12, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Supercut goes back to look at every Superstar to ever pin John Cena. You can see the video below, which features every person to pin Cena in his WWE career and includes everyone from Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar to Heath Slater, Lord Tensai and more:
– After falling hard along with the rest of the stock market yesterday, WWE’s stock rebounded a bit today. The stock closed at $44.47 on Friday, up $0.65 (1.48%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.9% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Responds To Critics Who Blame Her for Kairi Sane’s Injury
- Note On AEW Backstage Reaction To Clutch Adams’ Slurs, Not Expected To Work With Them Again
- Chris Jericho Reveals Original Names Considered For Inner Circle
- The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame