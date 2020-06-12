WWE News: Supercut Shows Every Superstar That Has Pinned John Cena, Stock Rebounds

– The latest WWE Supercut goes back to look at every Superstar to ever pin John Cena. You can see the video below, which features every person to pin Cena in his WWE career and includes everyone from Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar to Heath Slater, Lord Tensai and more:

– After falling hard along with the rest of the stock market yesterday, WWE’s stock rebounded a bit today. The stock closed at $44.47 on Friday, up $0.65 (1.48%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.9% on the day.