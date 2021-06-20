wrestling / News
Superfan: The Story of Vladimir and Heaven Selected for LA Shorts International Film Festival
– WWE.com has announced that the two WWE Network produced documentaries, HEAVEN and Superfan: The Story of Vladimir have both been selected for the LA Shorts International Film Festival, which is running from July 1-31. You can see the full announcement below.
On Friday, LA Shorts International Film Festival selected two WWE Network documentaries to be shown in their festival, running July 1-31.
1) HEAVEN
Directed by Pete McKinny
Senior Producer is Brian Decker
2) Superfan: The Story of Vladimir
Directed by Matt Braine & Giancarlo Dittamo
Senior Producers are Ashok Moore & Brian Decker
LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest short film festivals in the world. The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. Celebrating 25 years, LA Shorts is the longest-running short film festival in Los Angeles.
