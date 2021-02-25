wrestling / News
WWE News: Supernova Sessions Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, WWE Wins Three Cynopsis Awards
– A Supernova Sessions segment has been announced for next week’s episode of NXT UK. It was announced on Thursday that Noam Dar’s talk show segment will air next week with Dar welcoming special guest Tyler Bate, as you can see below.
NEXT WEEK on #NXTUK
Supernova Sessions is BACK!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@NoamDar pic.twitter.com/hKFSUmSOvc
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) February 25, 2021
– WWE took home three wins in the Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards for 2020. The company has announced that they won awards for Best Diversity & Inclusion Practices, Best Social Good Awareness Campaign, and Best SVOD Service:
WWE had a memorable showing at the Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards, capturing a trio of wins during the digital ceremony. Cynopsis’ Best of the Best Awards honor excellence in national TV programming, campaigns and more.
WWE Women’s Affinity Group won for “Best Diversity & Inclusion Practices.”
Support Tomorrow’s Superstars brought home the hardware for “Best Social Good Awareness Campaign.”
Finally, WWE Network claimed the victory for “Best SVOD Services.”
