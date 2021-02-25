WWE News: Supernova Sessions Set For Next Week’s NXT UK, WWE Wins Three Cynopsis Awards

– A Supernova Sessions segment has been announced for next week’s episode of NXT UK. It was announced on Thursday that Noam Dar’s talk show segment will air next week with Dar welcoming special guest Tyler Bate, as you can see below.

– WWE took home three wins in the Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards for 2020. The company has announced that they won awards for Best Diversity & Inclusion Practices, Best Social Good Awareness Campaign, and Best SVOD Service: