Superstar Billy Graham Dealing With Kidney Issues, Starting Dialysis
Superstar Billy Graham is dealing with kidney issues, as revealed by a new update from his wife. As previously noted, the WWE Hall of Famer has been dealing with several health issues as of late, including contracting COVID-19 last month. Graham’s wife Valerie sent an update to his official Facebook page over the weekend noting that he was starting dialysis.
The update, posted on Sunday, reads:
“Would you please put an update up.
He has acute renal failure and they will start dialysis tomorrow to support his kidneys… not sure of the cause at this point… too soon
Also pray for his lungs….no pneumonia but some kind of inflammation or something .
They’ve just gotten him to his room thank you”
A GoFundMe for Graham is ongoing here. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Graham and his family.
