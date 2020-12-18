Superstar Billy Graham Hospitalized Due to Toe Infection

Superstar Billy Graham is in the hospital due to an infection, according to his wife. The WWE Hall of Famer’s spouse Valerie posted to Facebook to announce that while changing Graham’s TED hose, she found an infection in his toe that has resulted in his going to the hospital.

Valerie noted that the infection was “pretty significant” and that there’s been some bone involvement. Graham has a history of health issues and is immunosupressed due to a liver transplant that he had.

You can see her full post below. A GoFundMe to help Graham with his medical bills has raised $30,000 so far. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Graham for a quick and full recovery.