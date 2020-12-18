wrestling / News
Superstar Billy Graham Hospitalized Due to Toe Infection
Superstar Billy Graham is in the hospital due to an infection, according to his wife. The WWE Hall of Famer’s spouse Valerie posted to Facebook to announce that while changing Graham’s TED hose, she found an infection in his toe that has resulted in his going to the hospital.
Valerie noted that the infection was “pretty significant” and that there’s been some bone involvement. Graham has a history of health issues and is immunosupressed due to a liver transplant that he had.
You can see her full post below. A GoFundMe to help Graham with his medical bills has raised $30,000 so far. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Graham for a quick and full recovery.
“Asking for prayers for my husband Wayne he’s been admitted to the hospital for a pretty significant infection in his big toe….he’s diabetic and there is some bone involvement. Most of you know that he’s immune suppressed due to his liver transplant and he’s also dealing with congestive heart failure….
Due to Covid restrictions, I cannot be at the hospital but will keep you all updated as I get more information.
We believe in the power of prayer! And I can see the hand of the Lord all over this…even Wayne’s doctor agreed…everything happens for a reason. Wayne was having a difficult time breathing today… the edema in his legs was increasing quickly…. I decided to change his TED hose to a new pair for additional support….that’s when I saw the infection…had he not had the swelling I would not have seen his foot a true blessing in disguise….Thank you Lord Jesus
There is currently a GoFundMe page that the former WWWF Champion set up for his medical bills. As of this writing, over $30,000 has been donated.
We here at Wrestling Inc. send our best wishes to Graham and his family.”
