Superstar Billy Graham Reveals WWE Called to Check on Him During Hospitalization

– WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham shared a message on his Facebook account this week, noting that someone from WWE called his wife Valerie to check on him after his recent hospitalization and wish him a speedy recovery. As previously reported, Graham was recently hospitalized due to a heart ailment, including an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs.

Graham also reflected on managing Don Muraco in WWE in the 1980s. You can see the message Superstar Billy Graham shared below:

WWE PHONE CALL

Yes fans, what a surprise Valerie had this morning and then I had when after I got out of the shower that a man from the WWE had called to check on my health condition. I said, wow….that is strange… what did he say. She said well, “He just introduced himself and I recognized his name. Then he said that “WE” wanted to find out how Billy is doing and wish him a speedy and successfully recovery, and get him back on track.” A few other things were said and that was it. Of course I won’t reveal his name out of courtesy to him and the WWE. So, I will say here and now, “Thank you WWE for checking up on me.”

And also thank you fans for such a great response on the Don Muraco post and especially Shawn Nobre for posting these 2 shots you see here. Damn !!!!! Just look at the size of Don’s guns in this flex shot !!! I bet they were right at a good 22 inches !!!! Vince should have used Muraco with the Wiz to kick Bob Backlund’s ass and become the new WWF champ !!! Just a note about managing Don Muraco. Here you have a man that looks like a tank and good work and cut promos …..so what is a baby face manager supposed to do ? You can’t pull a leg, you can’t interfere. It does no good what so ever to manage as a baby face. All Arnold Skaaland was, was a prop for Bruno. Walked him to the ring and pulled up a chair and and sat down. Peace…..SuperStar.