Superstar Billy Graham Signs New Five-Year ‘Nostalgia Contract’ With WWE
Superstar Billy Graham is signed to a new deal with WWE under what he calls a “nostalgia contract.” The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Facebook to note that he has signed the deal which is for five years, noting he cannot disclose details.
WWE has most of its legends under what is known as a “Legends Contract,” which could be assumed (but is not confirmed) to be what Graham is referring to. You can see the full announcement below:
”WWE Nostalgia Agreement
Hello fans everywhere. ” This is an official statement by me to inform everyone that I have signed a 5 year Nostalgia Contract with the WWE. I of course cannot discuss the details of my contract. I want to personally thank Vince McMahon for offering this opportunity to me and I hope that it will be profitable for the WWE and for myself. ”
Superstar Billy Graham”