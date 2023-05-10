Superstar Billy Graham Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Superstar Billy Graham underwent emergency surgery today, as noted by his wife on social media. As has been noted, the WWE Hall of Famer has been fighting a host of health issues that have turned serious. Valerie Coleman posted to Facebook late Tuesday night and noted that Graham was undergoing the emergency surgery this afternoon due to infection in his left hip.

Coleman wrote:

“Prayer warriors …..new update

Wayne will be having emergency surgery tomorrow. Still in ICU fighting the infection and organ failure. They did a nuclear test today that showed infection in the left hip and they said if we want to try and save his life they will have to go in and remove all of the old hardware and clean out the bone and surrounding tissue….it’s very extensive and you can imagine the risk involved.

It will be sometime in the midafternoon.

I see the hand of God in this and that’s where I’m putting my hope.”