Superstar Billy Graham’s Wife Gives Update On His Health Status
The wife of WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has given an update on his health following his hospitalization in recent weeks. As previously reported, Graham was hospitalized with several health issues including an infection in his ears and skull back in January. Graham’s wife Valerie posted an update to his Facebook page which read:
“Update on Wayne:
Thank you to all who have reached out for an update. We are in week 7…still no idea when he will be strong enough to come home. He’s lost more weight but they’ve upgraded his diet so I’ve started bringing him food and he’s been eating better the past few days.
Scheduled for an MRI in 2 weeks to check on the infection.
He’s just very tired which is understandable with all he’s been through but he’s remarkably determined to get better and get home!
It’s one day at a time and that’s enough
Thank you all for your continued prayers and love”
A GoFundMe to help Graham with his medical costs is here. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Graham and his family.
