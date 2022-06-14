Superstar Returns to the Ring at WWE Main Event Tapings (Spoilers)

– Previously injured WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin was back in action for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before last night’s edition of Raw. Benjamin was in action against Akira Tozawa.

As previously reported, Shelton Benjamin had been sidelined since April due to an undisclosed injury. You can see a photo of his in-ring return that was posted on Twitter below.

The match will air on WWE Main Event later this Thursday, June 16 on Hulu.