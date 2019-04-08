wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstar Shakeup and This Week’s NXT Get Promos, Scott Dawson Shares Pic Of Bret Hart and Dash Wilder
– WWE has posted new promos for next week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup and this week’s NXT. You can see them below. The Superstar Shakeup will take place across Raw and Smackdown, and will shift stars to new brands in order to freshen up the rosters (including potential NXT call-ups):
It's time to SHAKE THINGS UP! The #SuperstarShakeUp begins NEXT MONDAY on #RAW and continues next Tuesday on #SDLive! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/8Vq23QfziS
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
A new era of @WWENXT begins this Wednesday at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GfT56pUHiR
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
– Scott Dawson of the Revival shared a picture with Bret Hart backstage with Ricochet and Dash Wilder. Wilder, of course, is the man who delivered a punch to the head of Zachary Madsen, the man who ran into the ring during the Hall of Fame ceremony and tackled Bret Hart.
Life ain’t always beautiful, but it’s a beautiful ride. #TopGuys#FTR@BretHart pic.twitter.com/0eU0iQnHgj
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 9, 2019
