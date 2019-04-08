wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstar Shakeup and This Week’s NXT Get Promos, Scott Dawson Shares Pic Of Bret Hart and Dash Wilder

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted new promos for next week’s WWE Superstar Shakeup and this week’s NXT. You can see them below. The Superstar Shakeup will take place across Raw and Smackdown, and will shift stars to new brands in order to freshen up the rosters (including potential NXT call-ups):

– Scott Dawson of the Revival shared a picture with Bret Hart backstage with Ricochet and Dash Wilder. Wilder, of course, is the man who delivered a punch to the head of Zachary Madsen, the man who ran into the ring during the Hall of Fame ceremony and tackled Bret Hart.

