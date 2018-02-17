Smackdown and Raw Superstars Not Informed About Event Change Ahead of Today’s Announcement

– As previously reported, WWE made the announcement today that starting with Backlash in May, all WWE pay-per-view events from that point on will be co-branded shows, featuring both Smackdown and Raw Superstars. PWInsider had another note on this news, revealing that Superstars on both rosters were not informed of the change ahead of WWE’s official announcement.

According to PWInsider’s report, WWE officials would not comment on what this change will mean going forward for WWE talents. Additionally, the talents were not informed about the event change prior to the announcement becoming official this morning. However, the rumors already started circulating after Ticketmaster issued an email to ticket-holders, and it said that Raw and Smackdown stars would be appearing at the event in May.