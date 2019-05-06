Surprise Appearance Reportedly Planned For Raw Tonight (SPOILERS)

— Much has been made about Roman Reigns promising to show up on tonight’s edition of Raw, but apparently he’s not the only major SmackDown superstar set to make an appearance.

WrestleVotes tweeted out that, according to their source, more guest appearances are planned, including one Daniel Bryan. Said tweet can be seen below:

Two sources indicate a handful of SmackDown superstars are set for tonight’s RAW. Including the return of Daniel Bryan. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 6, 2019

Daniel Bryan has not been seen since losing the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, reportedly due to dealing with an injury, though he has since been cleared. This would be his first live appearance on Raw since his return from retirement if true.

There was no word given on the specifics of his appearance.