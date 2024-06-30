wrestling / News

Wrestlers Make Surprise Appearance at TNA Impact Tapings (SPOILERS)

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Wrestling is having another set of TV tapings tonight in Philadelphia, which featured more surprise appearances. WWE NXT’s No Catch Quarter Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights) showed up dressed to compete. Dempsey and Borne previously showed up at last night’s TNA tapings.

