Wrestlers Make Surprise Appearance at TNA Impact Tapings (SPOILERS)

TNA Wrestling is having another set of TV tapings tonight in Philadelphia, which featured more surprise appearances. WWE NXT’s No Catch Quarter Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne and Tavion Heights) showed up dressed to compete. Dempsey and Borne previously showed up at last night’s TNA tapings.

No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne, Charlie Dempsey, and Tavion Heights) are at tonight’s TNA iMPACT tapings‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/WAJ7H4giit — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 29, 2024