Surprise Women’s Royal Rumble Appearances: Trish Stratus, Lita, NXT Stars, More

– The first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match was about honoring the women who had come before and the current roster, which resulted in a lot of legends returning for the match. The Royal Rumble closed out the show and had appearances from Trish Stratus, Lita, Beth Phoenix, Jacqueline, Torrie Wilson, Molly Holly, Michelle McCool, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

McCool made the biggest impact in the Rumble among the legends, coming in at #14 and eliminating five competitors before Natalya tossed her. The Bellas were in the final three, with Nikki eliminating Brie before Asuka won the match by knocking out Nikki. Brie got two eliminations herself, helping Nikki take out Sasha Banks and being part of the coalition that eliminated Nia Jax.

In addition, NXT stars Kairi Sane and Ember Moon appeared in the women’s Rumble. Sane appeared at #6 before Dana Brooke eliminated her. Moon came in at #23 and was eventually eliminated by Asuka.

Of course, perhaps the biggest surprise was Ronda Rousey, who wasn’t part of the match itself. Rousey appeared after the match and it was announced after the show that she has signed full-time with the company.

