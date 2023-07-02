wrestling / News
Surprise World Title Match Opens AEW Collision, MJF Defends Against Ethan Page
MJF not only wrestled on tonight’s AEW Collision, but he had a surprise defense of the AEW World Championship. At first, MJF defeated a local competitor in quick fashion. He then declared that he would defend his belt against anyone from Hamilton, ONT, the site of tonight’s show. Another local competitor started to come out before Ethan Page walked past him. He cut a babyface promo and challenged MJF, leading to the match. MJF eventually won by pinfall with the Heatseeker.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Collision here.
