Surprising Winner Rumored For 50-Man Battle Royal At WWE Super Showdown (SPOILERS)
June 7, 2019
In a move that might shock the people watching WWE Super Showdown today, Wrestle Votes reports that NXT talent Mansoor is going to win the 50-man Battle Royal at the WWE Network event. The match is expected to include talent from NXT, 205 Live and the main roster, but Mansoor hasn’t been featured prominently on either of the brands. It should be noted that Mansoor is a Saudi Arabian wrestler. He previously appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble before signing last year to NXT.
If you guys aren’t familiar with NXT superstar Mansoor, get familiar with him quickly.
He’s winning the 50 man battle royal today at Super Show Down.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 7, 2019
