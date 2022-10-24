wrestling / News

Various News: Surreal Life Featuring CJ Perry Premieres Tonight, Synopsis For Tomorrow’s Tales From the Territories

October 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Lana 11-11-19 CJ Perry Image Credit: WWE

– CJ Perry’s stint on VH-1’s The Surreal Life kicks off tonight. The new season of the celebrity-filled reality series premieres tonight at 9 PM ET on the cable network. Perry (the former Lana) stars alongside Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels, and Tamar Braxton.

– Tomorrow’s episode of Tales from The Territories is titled “CWF: Bloodstains in the Everglades” and premieres on VICE TV at 10 PM ET. The synopsis for the episode reads:

Championship Wrestling from Florida was known for a training regime that both elevated its wrestlers and literally broke newcomers, like future WWE star Hulk Hogan.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CJ Perry, Tales From the Territories, The Surreal Life, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading