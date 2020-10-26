WWE News: Survivor Series to Celebrate 30 Years Of Undertaker, Bobby Lashley Beats SLAPJACK at Hell in a Cell

– WWE has announced that this year’s Survivor Series will celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker. During tonight’s Hell in a Cell, WWE announced that the November PPV will celebrate the career of the Dead Man, who made his debut at Survivor Series 1990.

The celebration is part of WWE’s “30 Days of the Deadman” celebration that was announced earlier this month. The promo video is below:

– In an unannounced match at Hell in a Cell, Bobby Lashley defeated SLAPJACK of RETRIBUTION to successfully defend his United States Championship. After the match, RETRIBUTION came down and attacked Lashley but were fought back by the rest of the Hurt Business: