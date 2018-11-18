WWE News: Live Kickoff Show for Survivor Series, WWE Now Pre-Show for Survivor Series, and Natalya Talks Survivor Series 1997

– The livestream video for the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show is now up. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released it’s full live WWE Now pre-show for Survivor Series. You can check out the video for the sow, hosted by Cathy Kelley, below. The show features appearances by Paul Heyman, Alexa Bliss, and Samoa Joe.

– WWE released a video of Natalya chatting with Cathy Kelley, and Natalya speaks about Survivor Series 1997 and the craziest moment of her career. You can check out that video below.