WWE News: Survivor Series Meet & Greets Set, Total Bellas Clip, UpUpDownDown Survivor Series Begins

WWE has announced the virtual meet & greets for this weekend’s Survivor Series. The company announced that Sasha Banks, Tommaso Ciampa, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, and Mandy Rose will be doing virtual sessions. The announcement reads:

Tickets for Survivor Series Weekend WWE Virtual Meet & Greets will be available this Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET

The next WWE Virtual Meet & Greet is here and will take place as part of Survivor Series weekend!

WWE Virtual Meet & Greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars! This brand-new fan event gives you the opportunity to have an experience with a WWE Superstar like never before from the comfort of your own home.

All Virtual Meet & Greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory forever!

Tickets for this event will be available this Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. ET at click here.

The following Superstars will be a part of this WWE Meet & Greet:

Sasha Banks

Friday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

Tommaso Ciampa

Friday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. ET

Jey Uso

Sunday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. ET

Rey Mysterio

Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. ET

Mandy Rose

Monday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. ET

Ticket includes:

* 2-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar

* Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 2-3 days of the event

* Purchase exclusive personalized autographed items

We highly recommend that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone.

Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat.

– A new Total Bellas preview is online, with Nikki and her brother not speaking after a fight about politics:

– UpUpDownDown has begun their own Survivor Series, and you can see Team UpUpDownDown vs. Team LeftRightLeftRight below: