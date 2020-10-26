Survivor Series Qualifiers, A Moment of Bliss Announced For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced the first qualifiers for Survivor Series, a Moment of Bliss segment and more for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company has announced three qualifying matches for the Raw Survivor Series team in Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles, Keith Lee vs. Elias, and Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus.

In addition, Randy Orton will appear on A Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss to discuss his WWE Championship win, while Drew McIntyre will open the show to discuss his losing to Orton.

Raw airs tonight from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. As always, we’ll have live coverage of the show.