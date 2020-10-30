Survivor Series Qualifiers Set For Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s Smackdown, both of which will see stars qualify for Team Smackdown at Survivor Series. The company has announced that Kevin Owens will fac Dolph Ziggler and Jey Uso will face Daniel Bryan, with the winners going on to represent Smackdown at the PPV.

The full updated card for the show is below:

* Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

* Sasha Banks appears to discuss Smackdown Women’s Championship win

* Jey Uso faces consequences for saying “I Quit” to Roman Reigns at Hell In a Cell