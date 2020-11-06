wrestling / News
Survivor Series Qualifying Matches Announced For Smackdown
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown with the winners moving on to Team Smackdown at Survivor Series. Rey Mysterio will take on Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins will battle Otis. So far, Team Smackdown includes Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bayley
* Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Baron Corbin
* Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Seth Rollins vs. Otis
This will be Mysterio’s first match since his triceps tear back in August.
