WWE Rumor Claims that Smackdown vs. Raw Format Was Not Originally Planned for Survivor Series

November 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brock Lesnar AJ Styles WWE Survivor Series

– According to a rumor posted by the WrestleVotes Twitter account earlier today, WWE and Vince McMahon did not have a Smackdown vs. Raw format initially planned for this year’s Survivor Series event. Vince McMahon was said to have not been interested in booking Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the event. The account claims that the original plans went out the window after Roman Reigns was recently diagnosed with leukemia, forcing him to relinquish the Universal title to take time off and get treatment.

The rumor claims that Reigns’ illness turned the creative plans upside down, so plans had to be changed quickly. Additionally, a Team Corbin vs. Team Angle match for control of the Raw brand is still reportedly being planned for the show.

At Friday’s Crown Jewel event, Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to win the vacant Universal title. He is now scheduled to face WWE world champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns, Survivor Series, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

