wrestling / News
Survivor Series Trends On Twitter After Big E’s WWE Title Win On RAW
Big E cashed in his WWE Money in the Bank contract on Monday’s edition of RAW, defeating Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion. The victory created a lot of buzz on social media, including on Twitter, where “Survivor Series” has been trending.
The WWE on FOX account on Twitter proposed the possibility of a Big E vs. Roman Reigns match at the event, which typically pits the two top champions against each other in a singles match.
This has led to a lot of tweets centered around Survivor Series, with fans speculating how a match between the two could unfold on November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Reigns defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at last year’s event.
Survivor Series is looking 🔥🔥 right about now. pic.twitter.com/QOyQcWeTYs
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Emotional Meeting With Vince McMahon That Led To 2006 WWE Release, His Struggles With Painkiller Addiction
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 09.13.21: Big E on Winning The WWE Title, Plus More!
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win
- Note On CM Punk and Colt Cabana Having Issues And Working Together in AEW