Survivor Series Trends On Twitter After Big E’s WWE Title Win On RAW

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Big E. WWE Raw

Big E cashed in his WWE Money in the Bank contract on Monday’s edition of RAW, defeating Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion. The victory created a lot of buzz on social media, including on Twitter, where “Survivor Series” has been trending.

The WWE on FOX account on Twitter proposed the possibility of a Big E vs. Roman Reigns match at the event, which typically pits the two top champions against each other in a singles match.

This has led to a lot of tweets centered around Survivor Series, with fans speculating how a match between the two could unfold on November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Reigns defeated former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at last year’s event.

